Disastrous 9th inning dooms Pirates against Yankees on Clemente Day

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — With David Bednar unavailable, Colin Holderman was handed the ninth inning with a two-run lead in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ favor.

Holderman (0-3) struggled with wildness, and a defensive miscue on a potential game-ending double play handed the New York Yankees a 7-5 win over the Pirates.

