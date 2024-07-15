‘Disbelief’: Mayor of Slippery Rock recounts chaotic aftermath of Trump rally shooting

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — Video captured Saturday evening shows Slippery Rock Mayor Jondavid Longo cheering on the former President as he walked onto the stage in Butler.

“The first shot you know you are just in disbelief, you heard it and I thought I recognized the sound, but almost nobody believed it was gunfire,” Longo told Channel 11.

>>> Local officer encountered gunman just before he shot toward Trump at rally, sources tell AP

>>> Butler Trump rally attendees describe panic as shots rang out during attempted Trump assassination

Once the shots continued Longo jumped down to protect his wife and family as the bullets came from behind them. Then he jumped into action to help and carries an unconscious woman out of the crowd.

“My story is just one of many thousands that would tell you that we weren’t doing anything special, we were just doing what was needed and necessary at the time,” Longo said.

Less then 48 hours later, Longo is now in Wisconsin for the Republican National Convention where he’s excited to see and hear from Trump after seeing him whisked off the stage in Butler.

“We are all looking forward to hearing an inspirational message and hopefully it’s one that inspires hope unity and inspires joy in a very dark time in our nations history,” Longo said.

Longo told Channel 11 it’s hard to be excited for this week’s convention as many people including himself are mourning the loss back at home and praying for the injured still in the hospital.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group