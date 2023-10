The Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday.

The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., provides a way for people to dispose of unused medications safely and anonymously at local drop-off locations nationwide.

To locate a local collection site, click here.

