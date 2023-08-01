District attorney detective charged with drug crimes after son’s State Police background check

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — A detective with the Allegheny County District Attorney’s office is facing two felony drug charges after an alleged crime came to light during his son’s employment background check with the Pennsylvania State Police.

According to court documents, during that background check, Ray Bonacci’s son Anthony said his dad had given him Adderall pills and injected him with testosterone while he was in high school in 2019.

According to court documents, the reason was “to enhance his performance and attention during football season.”

Troopers said they interviewed Ray Bonacci, who admitted to the allegations, according to the complaint.

Troopers said:

“Bonacci’s son was taking part in PSP’s thorough background check for employment. The acts came to light during the background check and polygraph. If, during the course of any applicant’s background investigation, a criminal act is made known, it’s our duty to investigate appropriately. His son was applying for the position of cadet, and his employment outlook has not been impacted.”

At the time of the alleged incident, Bonacci’s son was a senior at Franklin Regional High School and was a starter on the football team.

The WPIAL didn’t have a comment but told Channel 11, “there is nothing in the PIAA constitution and by-laws that prohibits the use of testosterone.”

At the time of Ray Bonacci’s arrest, he was a detective for the Allegheny County District Attorney’s office.

The DA’s office told Channel 11 Bonacci decided to retire last week, and that formal paperwork was filed Monday. He had been employed there as a detective since August 2006.

