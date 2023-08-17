District Attorney Zappala speaks out on controversial police staffing study

PITTSBURGH — Channel 11 has uncovered new developments in that controversial Pittsburgh police staffing study that found the city has enough officers.

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala is speaking out for the first time about why he requested information about the study that has drawn the ire of the Police Officers’ Union.

Chief Investigator Rick Earle has been following this story, and on Thursday morning he asked Zappala about it.

“A lot of people are concerned about it’s my money. Why was it spent for this purpose and what’s the substance behind the report? So, I’m just asking questions right now,” said Zappala, after a news conference where he announced that he would be running as a member of the Forward Party, a group started by former presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

The party claims it’s not right or left, but forward.

Zappala told Earle that the study, that costs city taxpayers $180,000, provided little to no substance.

Among the most shocking findings, the study found that the city had more than enough police officers.

“There’s no substance to it. There’s a lot of conclusions that are reached, but there’s no basis for the conclusion,” said Zappala.

“Do you think the city has enough officers?” asked Earle.

“Oh absolutely not,” said Zappala.

The police union has been sounding the staffing alarm for years.

With retirements and resignations, the number of officers has dipped below 800 for the first time in years, and officers are routinely mandated to work overtime.

Zappala also said he has questions about the process used to hire the company that conducted the study.

According to an internal city document obtained by Channel 11, the city waived the competitive bid process, claiming Matrix was “the only known company” that could do the study and they were already working with the city on “police-related litigation” involving contract negotiations with the police union.

Just hours after Zappala requested the information earlier this month, the mayor’s administration held a news conference, defending the study.

“The study was procured in a legal, ethical and transparent fashion,” said Deputy Mayor Jake Pawlak.

Zappala emphasized that at this point he’s just taking a look at the report and the process, but he said he has some concerns.

“The city is going to provide information. We have a lot of information from different sources. I don’t like the way the contract doesn’t look Kosher, but that’s very preliminary,” said Zappala.

