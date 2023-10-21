Diversity in Pittsburgh celebrated during first International Day Parade

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh residents celebrated their differences during the International Day Parade.

The parade led into a festival that recognized the different cultural heritages that mix together in the city.

This was the first year an International Day parade was held.

Mayor Ed Gainey said he hoped the event would encourage people to make Pittsburgh their home.

“This is to show how much as a city we welcome everybody...One of the themes that we’ve always talked about is making this city more welcoming...We want everybody to be here. We want to celebrate everybody’s culture,” Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey said.

The parade kicked off at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Grant Street and wrapped up in Market Square, where other festivities were held.

The parade was bright and colorful, with marchers wearing different cultural outfits and toting flags from all around the world.

Music also echoed across the streets as various drums were played, with people dancing behind them.

The parade was hosted by the Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs.

