Division II women’s basketball teams to vie for national championship in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh will again play host during the NCAA college basketball tournament season.

This year, the City of Champions will welcome the top eight Divison II women’s teams as they play for a national title at Duquesne University’s UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse.

The eight quarterfinalists all play on March 24. The semifinalist match is on March 26, followed by the championship game on March 28.

In 2024, the Steel City hosted the First and Second Rounds of the NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball Championship.

