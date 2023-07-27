DNA left on bottle leads to arrest in fatal October shooting in Pittsburgh’s Cultural District

PITTSBURGH — A man suspected in a fatal October shooting has been arrested after DNA evidence found on a Gatorade bottle the shooter drank from connected him to the scene.

In October, Perry Bagley, 47, was found shot in the stomach on Maddock Place at Ft. Duquesne Blvd. He later died.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Man found shot in alleyway in Pittsburgh’s Cultural District dies; victim identified

On July 26, Lawrence White was arrested for Bagley’s death. He is facing criminal homicide and two firearm charges.

According to court documents, DNA found on a Gatorade bottle the shooter drank from and left at the scene matched White’s DNA.

The court documents allege White was dealing drugs when approached by Bagley and during the interaction, he fired a single fatal shot. The shooting was caught on camera, and White was also seen on surveillance video at 7-Eleven before the crime.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Pittsburgh police looking for man in connection to fatal shooting

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group