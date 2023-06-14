Doctors, patients continue to face shortages of cancer drugs

Hospitals across the nation continue to face a concerning shortage of certain cancer drugs.

An alarming report recently revealed that 90% of the largest cancer centers in the United States are seeing short supplies.

Several chemotherapy drugs are impacted, including carboplatin, which is used to treat a number of cancers.

According to CNBC, some hospitals have now been forced to ration the drugs by reducing doses to extend the supply, or by prioritizing patients based on how beneficial the treatment is expected to be.

Channel 11 contacted UPMC and AHN to see how local doctors are managing the situation.

An AHN spokesperson sent us the following statement:

“Allegheny Health Network’s Cancer Institute is working closely with the AHN Oncology Pharmacy team to remain informed of the potential impact of the shortage of certain cancer drugs on the health system. To minimize the impact of shortages on patients, AHN is employing many different solutions, including managing existing supply, seeking alternative sources for drugs in short supply, adjusting chemotherapy regimens for impacted patients, and working with healthcare providers, to mitigate these challenges. The Oncology Pharmacy team and its centralized distribution center are actively monitoring the daily supply situation to align best with patient needs. AHN remains in constant communication with all locations across its footprint and can move medication between locations as needed to meet the needs of patients.”

A spokesperson with UPMC Hillman Cancer Center offered these comments:

“As one of the country’s leading cancer treatment networks, UPMC Hillman Cancer Center is among the 90% of cancer centers nationwide experiencing severe shortages of some widely used cancer drugs. Our pharmacy teams are working tirelessly to obtain as much drug as possible. Our physicians are closely collaborating with each and every patient to prevent as many treatment interruptions or delays as possible. We urge everyone who is concerned about this important issue to contact their federal representatives to speed up the release of these chemotherapy drugs from foreign and domestic sources to put an end to this shortage.”

Right now, it’s unclear when supplies will increase. The shortage is, in part, the result of a manufacturing plant in India temporarily shutting down operations, after an FDA inspection found a “cascade of failure.”

According to CBNC, the FDA is currently considering whether to import chemotherapy drugs from other overseas manufacturers that are currently not approved for U.S. distribution.

