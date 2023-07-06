Local

Does Mike Tomlin Already have a Hall of Fame resume?

By Alan Saunders, Steelers Now and WPXI.com News Staff

Mike Tomlin Pittsburgh Steelers GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 08: Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers on the sidelines during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 23-17. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

By Alan Saunders, Steelers Now and WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Will Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin one day have his bust enshrined at the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

Tomlin, 51, doesn’t seem to be nearing retirement. Two current NFL head coaches will be 70 this season, and another four are in their sixties, meaning that Tomlin has plenty of years ahead of him if he wishes to continue coaching.

But his resume when it comes to the Pro Football Hall of Fame is already worthy in many ways.

Click here to read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Beyoncé concert stop in Pittsburgh canceled
  • ‘She was an angel’: Family grieves loss of toddler struck, killed by car in North Versailles
  • Star Lake issues ‘High Traffic Alert’ for Eric Church concert
  • VIDEO: Group of teens fighting in Downtown Pittsburgh before 4th of July fireworks caught on camera
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts


    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read