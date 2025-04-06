Dog found tied to gate outside Fayette County animal shelter

MENALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Fayette County animal shelter is asking for help treating a dog that was abandoned.

Fayette Friends of Animals said “Sir Didymus” was found tied to their shelter gates.

The dog was covered in wounds, severely underweight and its tail had been cut off.

They said he is receiving medical care but has a long road of recovery ahead and they are asking for donations as a result.

“Please consider making a donation to support Sir Didymus and others like him. Your gift helps provide life-saving care, second chances, and hope. We can’t do this work without your compassion and support,” Fayette Friends of Animals said.

Anyone interested in helping the shelter can click here to donate.

