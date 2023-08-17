Dog that went missing after Shaler house fire found safe after weeks-long search

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A dog who went missing after a Shaler house fire three weeks ago has been caught.

For the last several weeks, a group of volunteers has been tracking and trying to catch Mabel, who ran away during a house fire on Burchfield Road that killed one person.

Organizers say Mabel was caught early Friday morning.

The Shaler Township Police Department thanked the many people monitoring Mabel’s travels over the last couple of weeks for helping bring her home safely.

