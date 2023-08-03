Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program will relaunch in City of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A program that provides free books for kids is coming back to the City of Pittsburgh after ending a little over two months ago.

On Thursday, City Councilman Bobby Wilson announced that Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library will relaunch this month.

Through the program, parents of children aged 5 and younger can sign their kids up for one free book per month, regardless of their income.

“The children of Pittsburgh are excited to each receive their own book from Dolly Parton. When they got a letter saying this program had paused earlier this summer, I wanted to figure out how we could get it running again,” Wilson said in a release. “I am very appreciative of everyone, from the City of Pittsburgh to our partners at the foundations and Reading Ready Pittsburgh, who came together in the last few months to fund, house, and launch this program. And I’m excited that now all children in Pittsburgh who are signed up will be getting their free book from Dolly Parton this month!”

In May, Mayor Ed Gainey’s administration announced that the funds for the program ran out, ending its partnership. This time around, the relaunch found additional funding support from the Mary Jennings Foundation, according to Wilson’s office.

Parton started the Imagination Library in 1995 to give kids in her hometown of Sevier County, Tennessee, the gift of literacy. She was inspired by her father and his inability to read or write. The program has grown outside the tiny Tennessee community and now spans the globe.

Each month the Imagination Library gives 2.4 million “free, high-quality, age-appropriate books” to children worldwide, funded by the singer and thousands of partners in communities throughout the U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia and Ireland, the program said. Parton said that five years ago, the organization hit the 100 million mark for books sent.

