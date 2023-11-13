Local

Donnie Iris announces return to stage after canceling summer show due to health issues

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Musician Donnie Iris grew up in Ellwood City and attended Slippery Rock University.

Donnie Iris has announced his return to the stage.

Donnie Iris & the Cruisers will perform at the UPMC Events Center in Moon Township on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

Back in June, the western Pennsylvania native canceled a Youngstown, Ohio, performance with REO Speedwagon due to health issues.

The band announced on Facebook Monday that Iris “is doing great! No more chemo! Doctors do not see any more cancer.”

Presale starts at 10 a.m. Wednesday. General tickets are available starting at 10 a.m. Friday. Click here for information.

