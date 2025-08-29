Donora man convicted of drug, firearm charges stemming from police chase in Duquesne

A Donora man was found guilty of drug and firearm charges that stemmed from a police chase last year.

On Thursday, the Department of Justice said Tre Robert Goins, 31, was convicted after four hours of deliberation following a day and a half long trial.

Investigators said Goins led City of Duquesne police on a chase that exceeded speeds of 100 m.p.h. after fleeing a traffic stop on May 24, 2024. The chase ended when Goins totaled his vehicle.

Police said they found fentanyl, cocaine and a stolen gun in the vehicle.

Goins pleaded guilty to two other charges from the same incident in July.

He faces a total sentence of no less than five years and up to life in prison (to be served consecutively to the drug trafficking crime sentence), a fine of up to $250,000, or both, on his trial conviction for possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Goins’ sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 22.

