Donors help replenish Ross Township community West View Ross Athletic Association blood drive

The West View Ross Athletic Association hosted its annual blood drive.

The drive was held at the Ross Township Community Center on Saturday.

Around 25 to 30 units of blood are given during the drive.

Organizers say the donations can help save the lives of people in the area.

“With all the medical facilities in our area it definitely needs that blood supply coming in so that people can have the surgeries they need, have the life-saving procedures we need to have,” said Mike Shields with the West View Ross Athletic Association.

The importance of the drive has increased this year, with organizations struggling to find donors in recent months.

To encourage donations, some organizations have begun offering incentives. In January, The American Red Cross offered t-shirts and a chance to win Super Bowl tickets to some people who donated in January.

The West View Athletic Association took a page out of that book and gave people who donated a $50 discount on registration athletic association fees.

The event has been held since 2018.

