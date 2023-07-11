Local

Downed tree, wires causing temporary road closure in Pittsburgh

By WPXI.com News Staff

Tree down A tree brought wires down along Glass Run Road in Pittsburgh.

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — The 200 block of Glass Run Road in Hays area of the city is temporarily closed due to a downed tree and wires.

First responders were notified around 8:50 a.m. Tuesday.

When our photographer arrived, the entire road was blocked by the downed tree.

Check back with us for updates on this developing story.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man in serious condition after being stabbed in Downtown Pittsburgh
  • Local family warns of potential danger after glass oven door spontaneously explodes
  • ‘I want justice’: Aunt of 14-year-old shot, killed in Ambridge speaks to Channel 11
  • VIDEO: Local pediatricians seeing increase in strep throat cases
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read