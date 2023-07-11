Downed tree, wires causing temporary road closure in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The 200 block of Glass Run Road in Hays area of the city is temporarily closed due to a downed tree and wires.

The 200 block of Glass Run Road in Pittsburgh is closed due to a downed tree & wires. pic.twitter.com/Tlq7PHOcuO — Tony Ruffolo (@WPXITonyRuffolo) July 11, 2023

First responders were notified around 8:50 a.m. Tuesday.

When our photographer arrived, the entire road was blocked by the downed tree.

Check back with us for updates on this developing story.

