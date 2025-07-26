Downpours, damaging winds possible as scattered storms move through Pittsburgh region Saturday

PITTSBURGH — Showers and a few downpours may start as early as mid-morning on Saturday, especially from Pittsburgh points north. After this initial round of rain, additional showers and storms are expected to develop by late afternoon and evening.

Expect many dry hours between storms, but stay weather aware as storms could dump heavy rain and strong winds later.

Sunday should offer a fairly quiet start to the day, but with additional storms during the afternoon. Once again, localized flooding is possible where repeated rounds of heavy rain set up. Most of the showers are expected to exit by Sunday evening, with a quiet start to the new week anticipated.

It will remain hot and very humid, with highs hovering in the low 90s through at least Wednesday. Finally, some relief comes toward the end of next week as we see our next round of cooler and less humid air.

