Downtown Pittsburgh Burlington store burglarized, police say

PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating after a burglary at Burlington in Downtown Pittsburgh earlier this week.

Officers were called to the Smithfield Street location just before 6 a.m. Tuesday after an employee found the doors pried apart slightly at the Forbes Avenue entrance.

When investigators looked through surveillance footage, they saw someone pry the doors open just before 12:45 a.m. The store closed at 7 p.m., about six hours earlier.

In the video, the suspect is seen getting on the escalators and leaving carrying two backpacks.

The same suspect returned just after 3:15 a.m. and was seen leaving less than 15 minutes later carrying a large green suitcase.

It’s not clear what was stolen from the store, but plainclothes detectives are investigating.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group