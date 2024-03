PITTSBURGH — A road in Downtown Pittsburgh will be restricted to one lane until the end of the week due to water line work.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit said Liberty Avenue between Sixth Avenue and Wood Street will be down to one lane in both directions through Friday.

Contractors are working to complete water line connections, PRT said.

