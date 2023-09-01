Downtown Pittsburgh workers, patrons react to deadly shooting

It’s a busy holiday weekend in and around the city with multiple: The Soul Food Festival kicked off today welcoming dozens of vendors and hundreds of guests. Many of them told us they enjoy downtown but want to see safety prioritized so events like this aren’t put in jeopardy.

The Soulful Taste ‘Burgh Soul Food Festival kicked off on Friday, across the river the Rib Festival is on the North Shore. University of Pittsburgh will kick off its season opener, and the city’s Labor Day parade is Monday.

Just last week, several of the city’s largest employers like PNC Bank and Highmark asked employees to return to their downtown offices to help curb a 20% vacancy rate.

The businesses coming back to the offices coming back that’s definitely our main customer base. PNC is maybe like half the people that are coming in for lunch,” said Caleb Perotti, a Downtown worker.

Perotti, who works at Market Street Food & Wine, a small business in the Downtown area, said he feels like the city is trying to get back to normal.

But what many say isn’t normal is the uptick in violence.

“It deters people from coming down and spending money,” said Lamar Davis, who works at Cafe Momentum.

Thursday night, a shooting killed one and injured two others on Smithfield Street just hours before the big Labor Day weekend.

The violent incident was just a 10-minute walk from Market Square; on Smithfield Street near Sixth Avenue next to hotels, and a block from the US Steel Tower.

11 News asked people if they felt safe after the shooting.

“I feel safe. I come down here I love sitting down here listening to things and talking to people almost daily,” said Barbara Allen who lives in Greentree.

“You can’t be fearful you just got to be prayerful,” said Sheila Collins, who was visiting the Soul Food Festival.

Davis said while crime can happen anywhere, it shouldn’t be happening downtown, and he hopes to see more police on the streets.

“I like to see more police presence down here though,” Davis said.

Police are still actively investigating the shooting.

