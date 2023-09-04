Dozens of Pittsburgh schools moving to remote learning Tuesday, Wednesday due to high temps

PITTSBURGH — Dozens of schools within the Pittsburgh Public Schools district will move to remote learning for two days this week due to forecasted high temperatures.

Superintendent Dr. Wayne N. Walter activated the district’s Extreme Heat Protocol on Monday.

The following 38 schools will learn remotely on Tuesday and Wednesday:

Schools moving to remote learning Sept. 5 and Sept. 6

The district implemented the new protocol back in May:

“The health and safety of our students and staff is our top priority. Exposure to excessive heat can cause heat-related illness. Therefore, when outside temperatures are forecasted (The National Weather Service) to reach or exceed 85℉ and/or a heat index of 90℉ or higher is projected for one or more days, the District will monitor the temperatures inside each school facility to inform decisions to protect the health and safety of students and staff. The District will determine if a temporary shift to remote learning or other action is necessary.

“The District will make the decision and communicate as early as possible to minimize last-minute disruptions for students, families and staff.”

Grab and Go meal service will be available from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the following locations:

West: Pittsburgh Chartiers, Pittsburgh Westwood

North: Pittsburgh King, Pittsburgh Morrow Intermediate Campus, Pittsburgh Perry East: Pittsburgh Arsenal, Pittsburgh Colfax, Pittsburgh Dilworth, Pittsburgh Faison, Pittsburgh Fulton, and Pittsburgh Greenfield

Hill District: Pittsburgh Miller, Pittsburgh Weil Hazelwood: Spartan Community Center South: Pittsburgh Brookline, Pittsburgh Concord, Pittsburgh Grandview, Pittsburgh Phillips, and Pittsburgh Roosevelt Primary Campus.

The city has also announced that it will be opening its cooling centers on Tuesday and Wednesday as well.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group