Dozens of teens involved in Homestead brawl, police chief says

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — Dozens of teenagers were involved in a brawl in Homestead on Sunday.

The Homestead police chief tells Channel 11 his department responded to multiple teen fights on Sunday — and at one point, he estimates 30-40 kids were involved.

A fight at Aldi was caught on video. It happened one block over from Main Street in Homestead and not far from the Waterfront.

It’s where Jeanette Embry and her daughter spent much of their day.

“We come down during the day and not in the evening time. It’s kind of crazy you can’t come out and shop like we used to. You always have to be on your guard now,” Embry said.

After 911 calls, the group of teens headed toward the Valero. A K-9 officer got to the scene, and the dog bit a girl in the hand.

The chief told Channel 11, the girl disregarded the officer and the police dog and got too close — prompting the dog to bite her.

Some blame the violence on a lack of activities available for young people in Homestead.

“It’s terrible. I think they need more activities to get them involved, open something to get them off the street,” Lorenzo Torres told Channel 11.

Embry agrees and is calling on local parents to step in.

“Where are the parents? We need more parents to be active with their kids,” she said.

No one has been charged, and there were no other injuries other than the dog bite.

