Dr. Iulia Vann hired as next director of the Allegheny County Health Department

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County’s Board of Health has approved the next director of the health department.

The board approved Dr. Iulia Vann to be the next Director of the Allegheny County Health Department in a 7 – 0 vote.

Vann currently serves as the Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services Division of Public Health Director in North Carolina and is responsible for 450 full-time employees and a budget of $55 million. She has a Medical Degree and Master’s Degree in Public Health.

“Dr. Vann’s passion for protecting public health and track record of taking on big challenges is exactly why we want her to be the next Director of the Allegheny County Health Department,” Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato said.

Van says it’s an honor to be selected for this role.

“I’m no stranger to complex and multi-faceted public health challenges, and I’m so proud of what we accomplished in Guilford County during my tenure. I look forward to bringing the creativity and energy that defined my time in North Carolina to Allegheny County to help protect public health for the residents of Western Pennsylvania and ensure we are building communities where everyone is safe and thriving,” she said.

Acting Director Patrick Dowd will continue to serve in that role until July 9. Then, Dr. Barbara Nightingale will serve for a brief time until Dr. Vann begins serving as Director later this summer.

