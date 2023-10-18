Local

Dravosburg Borough Council approves safety changes after fatal school van crash

DRAVOSBURG, Pa. — Dravosburg Borough Council approved safety changes on Tuesday night after a school van crash last month killed a teenage girl.

Samantha Kalkbrenner, 15, died on her way to school at the intersection of Richland Avenue and Third Street on Sept. 20.

Council passed an ordinance prohibiting left turns at Third and Fourth Streets and Beech Alley.

Mayor Kevin McKelvey told Channel 11 that what’s really needed in the area is a traffic light.

“Coming from the bridge up, once you come around that bend, they’re going fast. If they had a red light up there, everything would be fine. they’d have to slow down,” McKelvey said.

McKelvey said they are waiting for the construction of Turnpike 43, which is expected to bring a traffic light to the intersection.

