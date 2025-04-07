Drive-in movies start airing at Allegheny County parks again in May

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A family-favorite event in Allegheny County is about to start up again.

Free Drive-In Movies in the Parks return on May 2.

Throughout the season, Allegheny County Parks airs a family-friendly movie on Friday and Saturday in a classic drive-in style at an area park, weather permitting.

Families can start parking at 7 p.m., and then the featured film starts at sunset, with closed captioning available on request. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own drinks and snacks.

Click here to see what movies are playing each weekend.

