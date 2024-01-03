Driver distracted by Christmas cookie strikes guide rail in Westmoreland County

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Christmas cookie was the cause of a minor crash in Westmoreland County in December.

According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, the crash in question happened on Dec. 15 around 3:30 p.m. on Route 30.

Police say as the driver was entering Route 30 in Hempfield Township, her vehicle drifted to the right and struck a guide rail. The driver told police this happened because she was “busy eating a Christmas cookie.”

No one was hurt in the crash, but one of the car’s tires went flat because of the impact.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group