Driver flees after hitting several vehicles, damaging building in Lincoln-Lemington

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after three vehicles and an apartment were damaged by an out-of-control vehicle in the city’s Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

The initial investigation shows that a GMC traveling down Apple Street sideswiped a car and continued down the street, where it hit another vehicle, spun it around a telephone pole, and into the porch of an apartment building, damaging the bricks and taking out a gas meter, according to a Pittsburgh Public Safety report.

The GMC then continued on, ramming into a truck. The driver got out and fled on foot, according to the report.

Police are investigating.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire also responded to the scene.

