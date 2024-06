The driver of a truck fled from a rollover crash in South Park Township.

The Library Volunteer Fire Company said it happened Wednesday night in the area of Brownsville and Wallace roads.

Photos from the fire department appear to show the truck went off the road and into a wooded area.

