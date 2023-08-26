Driver hospitalized after SUV overturns near Washington County shopping center

MCMURRAY, Pa. — A person was taken to a hospital after an SUV they were driving overturned near a shopping center in Washington County on Saturday afternoon.

According to a Washington County 911 supervisor, crews were called to the scene at 3:30 p.m.

While leaving the parking lot of Donaldson’s Crossroads Shopping Center, the vehicle went over an embankment and turned over near Route 19.

Video from a Channel 11 crew at the scene shows the SUV completely flipped over, just feet from the major roadway.

The driver’s condition is not known at this time.

