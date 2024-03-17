Driver not found after truck shears pole in Munhall

MUNHALL, Pa. — A pole was sheared and a truck was heavily damaged after a crash in Munhall early Sunday morning.

Firefighters from Munhall Central Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company say they were called to the 2400 block of Vondera Street just after midnight.

When emergency crews arrived, they found a pickup truck smashed into a pole. The pole was sheared at the bottom and the driver was nowhere to be found.

Vondera Street was closed for hours while Duquesne Light Company crews worked to repair the pole after the truck was removed.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group