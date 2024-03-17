Local

Driver not found after truck shears pole in Munhall

By John Blinn, WPXI.com

Driver not found after truck shears pole in Munhall A pole was sheared and a truck was heavily damaged after a crash in Munhall early Sunday morning. (Munhall Central Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company/Munhall Central Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company)

By John Blinn, WPXI.com

MUNHALL, Pa. — A pole was sheared and a truck was heavily damaged after a crash in Munhall early Sunday morning.

Firefighters from Munhall Central Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company say they were called to the 2400 block of Vondera Street just after midnight.

When emergency crews arrived, they found a pickup truck smashed into a pole. The pole was sheared at the bottom and the driver was nowhere to be found.

Vondera Street was closed for hours while Duquesne Light Company crews worked to repair the pole after the truck was removed.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • PA game wardens looking for men accused of fleeing traffic stop, crashing into vehicle in UTV
  • Man in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Pittsburgh
  • Jerome Bettis Jr. follows in father’s footsteps, commits to Notre Dame
  • VIDEO:3-year-old girl hit by police motorcycle after St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Downtown Pittsburgh
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read