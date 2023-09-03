Local

Driver not hurt after crashing into vacant South Park building

By WPXI.com News Staff

Route 88 house crash (Image courtesy of the Library Volunteer Fire Company)

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — First responders say no one was hurt when a car crashed into a building near Route 88 in South Park Township.

The Library Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash, finding a single vehicle on its side after it drove through the corner of a building.

The driver was able to get out of the car and wasn’t hurt.

The building was determined to be vacant.

