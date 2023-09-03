Driver not hurt after crashing into vacant South Park building

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — First responders say no one was hurt when a car crashed into a building near Route 88 in South Park Township.

The Library Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash, finding a single vehicle on its side after it drove through the corner of a building.

The driver was able to get out of the car and wasn’t hurt.

The building was determined to be vacant.

