Driver rescued after vehicle crashes into pole Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Firefighters rescued a person whose vehicle had crashed into a pole Sunday morning.

Penn Hills firefighters say they were called to the 8900 block of Frankstown Road at around 5:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found an SUV that had crashed into a utility pole. The pole was knocked onto the ground and the driver was unconscious inside the vehicle.

Firefighters forced the driver’s door open to get them out.

The driver was taken to a hospital and investigators say their injuries were not life-threatening.

Frankstown Road had to be closed while Duquesne Light Company made repairs.

