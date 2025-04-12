Driver shot, his vehicle catches fire after crashing in Wilkinsburg following shootout in East Hills

PITTSBURGH — A man crashed his vehicle into a pole in Wilkinsburg after he was injured during a shootout in Pittsburgh’s East Hills.

Pittsburgh Police said they went to the 1700 block of Crestline Street in East Hills at 5:15 p.m. on Friday after receiving a ShotSpotter alert for eight rounds fired in the area.

Shortly after the shots were reported, a white sedan crashed into a pole and caught on fire on the 1500 block of Coal Street in nearby Wilkinsburg.

Firefighters put out the flames and learned the man inside the vehicle was shot in the hip.

That man was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

A woman was also inside the sedan. She was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

Officers said their initial investigation indicates that two vehicles traveling south on Crestline Street were shooting at each other. They believe the man and the white sedan were involved in that shootout.

The other vehicle was last seen turning right onto Grand Avenue.

No other vehicles or houses were damaged.

