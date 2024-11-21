Driver taken to hospital after car goes over hillside, catches fire in Center Township

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person has been taken to a local hospital after their car went over a hillside and caught on fire in Center Township.

Emergency crews were called to Monaca Road, near Gillin Drive just before 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Beaver County 911 confirmed.

Channel 11 is working to learn more. Check back for updates on WPXI.com and 11 at 11.

The driver was pulled from the vehicle and taken to the hospital in an ambulance. We’re working to get an update on their condition.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

