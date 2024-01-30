Local

Driver who caused Winfield Township crash that killed his 12-year-old grandson was drunk, speeding

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Zane Rupert

WINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The driver who died in a Winfield Township crash that also killed his grandson had a blood alcohol level that was three times the legal limit.

>> ‘He would do anything for us’: Family remembers 12-year-old killed in Winfield Township crash

The deadly crash happened on Oct. 13, when a vehicle crashed into a tractor-trailer.

Zane Rupert, 12, a Knoch Middle School student and youth football player, and his grandfather, David Faulx, died in the crash.

Our partners at Butler Radio report that Faulk was drunk and speeding before the crash.

