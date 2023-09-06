Drivers could pay pre-inflation prices during gas station takeover Friday

PITTSBURGH — For a limited time on Friday, those around Pittsburgh can get gas at pre-inflation prices.

Americans for Prosperity-Pennsylvania is holding the event as a part of its “Prosperity is Possible” campaign. At the event, gas will be sold for $2.38 a gallon — the average price in January 2021.

The gas station takeover happens from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and the discount is given out on a first-come first served basis.

The location of the gas station takeover will be announced at a later time.

