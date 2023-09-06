Local

Drivers could pay pre-inflation prices during gas station takeover Friday

By WPXI.com News Staff

Gas pumps Gas prices are expected to hit their highest mark in seven years during the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, according to AAA. (aydinmutlu/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — For a limited time on Friday, those around Pittsburgh can get gas at pre-inflation prices.

Americans for Prosperity-Pennsylvania is holding the event as a part of its “Prosperity is Possible” campaign. At the event, gas will be sold for $2.38 a gallon — the average price in January 2021.

The gas station takeover happens from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and the discount is given out on a first-come first served basis.

The location of the gas station takeover will be announced at a later time.

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

