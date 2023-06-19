Drivers flees after vehicle hits 3 parked cars, crashes over hillside in Charleroi

CHARLEROI, Pa. — A vehicle crashed over a hillside after hitting three parked vehicles in Charleroi.

The Charleroi Fire Department said they were called to the crash on 11th Street and Lincoln Avenue at around 11:20 p.m. Sunday night.

Firefighters believe the driver backed into three separate cars before driving over the hillside.

The vehicle also bumped into a house after crashing down the hillside.

The driver initially fled the scene but was later caught by Charleroi Regional Police Department.

