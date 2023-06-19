Local

Drivers flees after vehicle hits 3 parked cars, crashes over hillside in Charleroi

By WPXI.com News Staff

Drivers flees after vehicle hits 3 parked cars, crashes over hillside in Charleroi A vehicle crashed over a hillside after hitting three parked vehicles in Charleroi. (Charleroi Fire Department/Charleroi Fire Department)

By WPXI.com News Staff

CHARLEROI, Pa. — A vehicle crashed over a hillside after hitting three parked vehicles in Charleroi.

The Charleroi Fire Department said they were called to the crash on 11th Street and Lincoln Avenue at around 11:20 p.m. Sunday night.

Firefighters believe the driver backed into three separate cars before driving over the hillside.

The vehicle also bumped into a house after crashing down the hillside.

The driver initially fled the scene but was later caught by Charleroi Regional Police Department.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Tourist sub goes missing near Titanic wreck
  • Body recovered from Allegheny River near Washington’s Landing
  • PHOTOS: Taylor Swift brings record-breaking numbers to Acrisure Stadium during second concert in Pittsburgh
  • VIDEO: Mother accused of driving under the influence in Plum with her 4-year-old in car
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read