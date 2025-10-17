Dry start to the weekend, isolated thunderstorms Sunday

PITTSBURGH — A few clouds this evening, turning chilly tonight with lows in the 40s.

Warmer air is expected on Saturday as highs rise to the mid to upper 70s ahead of the next system that will move through Sunday.

Gusty winds will pick up on Sunday with increasing clouds through the day; showers and storms are possible in the afternoon and evening hours.

A few storms could become severe and produce damaging winds. Cooler air will follow to kick off the next workweek.

