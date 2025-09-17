Dry weather continues through the week

PITTSBURGH — A blocking weather pattern keeps us warm and dry with little chance for rain until next week.

High temperatures will average 5-10 degrees above normal, with overnight lows only cooling off into the 60s.

Clouds will increase from time to time as a storm system to our East slides by but unfortunately, we will miss the wet weather.

Another system will try to move into the area later this weekend and it will also struggle to bring rain chances back to the area.

Right now, the best chance for rain may not be until late Monday or Tuesday.

