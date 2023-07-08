Dubas adds another former Toronto player, Penguins sign Johnsson

PITTSBURGH — Add another former Kyle Dubas player to the Pittsburgh Penguins organization. Friday evening, the Penguins signed LW Andreas Johnsson to an NHL contract. The one-year deal carries an $800,000 AAV.

The Penguins also signed Noel Acciari, whom Dubas acquired as the Toronto Maple Leafs GM near the 2023 NHL trade deadline on July 1.

Johnsson, 28, was a member of the 2017-18 Toronto Marlies, which won the Calder Cup, and Dubas was the GM. Johnsson played three seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs, In his six-year career, Johnsson has played 259 games and scored 116 points (48-68-116).

