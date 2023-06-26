Local

Dubas adds negotiator, hires Mpofu

By Shelly Anderson, Sports Now Group

Kyle Dubas

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Penguins president of hockey operations Kyle Dubas has hired what appears to be a specialist negotiator. On Monday, he named Vukie Mpofu as director of hockey operations and legal affairs.

According to a team news release, Mpofu will advise and assist with player contract negotiations, collective bargaining agreement and salary cap compliance, as well as working with the team research and development department.

