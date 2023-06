PITTSBURGH — Kyle Dubas knows the Pittsburgh Penguins need some significant personnel upgrades if they are to have any real hope of contending for a Stanley Cup.

He also recognizes that they’re not going to get that kind of help out of the NHL Draft next week in Nashville.

Read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group