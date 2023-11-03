Ducks coach gets big fine for outburst vs. Penguins

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

Anaheim Ducks coach Greg Cronin was hit with a steep fine for his outburst near the end of the second period of his club’s 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, Oct. 30. Friday, the NHL hit the first-year Ducks coach with a $25,000 fine.

Anaheim scored a late goal that would have given them a 3-1 lead. However, the referees immediately waived it off due to goalie interference. Cronin challenged the call, which was upheld.

In addition to the Ducks penalty for an unsuccessful challenge (Delay of Game), Cronin was assessed a two-minute minor for his initial reaction. The extra penalty gave the Penguins a two-man advantage for a full two minutes.

Read the story on Hockey Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group