Ducks coach gets big fine for outburst vs. Penguins

By Dan Kingerski - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Anaheim Ducks v Pittsburgh Penguins PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 30: Drew O'Connor #10 reacts after Radim Zohorna #63 of the Pittsburgh Penguins scores a goal against the Anaheim Ducks during the third period at PPG PAINTS Arena on October 30, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Harrison Barden/Getty Images) (Harrison Barden/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

Anaheim Ducks coach Greg Cronin was hit with a steep fine for his outburst near the end of the second period of his club’s 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, Oct. 30. Friday, the NHL hit the first-year Ducks coach with a $25,000 fine.

Anaheim scored a late goal that would have given them a 3-1 lead. However, the referees immediately waived it off due to goalie interference. Cronin challenged the call, which was upheld.

In addition to the Ducks penalty for an unsuccessful challenge (Delay of Game), Cronin was assessed a two-minute minor for his initial reaction. The extra penalty gave the Penguins a two-man advantage for a full two minutes.

