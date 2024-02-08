Dump truck overturns, spills dirt in North Strabane Township

NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An overturned dump truck is causing a partial road closure in North Strabane Township.

North Strabane Township Public Safety on Facebook said the 200 block of Linden Creek Road is closed because of a commercial vehicle crash.

Photos from the scene show a dump truck on its side and dirt spilling from its container. There’s also debris littered around the wreck, including what appears to be a damaged brick structure.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

