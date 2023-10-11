Duolingo introduces music lessons on its app

Local

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh-based Duolingo has introduced music lessons on its app.

According to our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times, the wait list for the music lessons was expected to open at noon on Wednesday.

Vanessa Jameson, the engineering lead for the company, told the PBT that they plan to have the classes available publicly by the end of 2023.

“The vast majority of Duolingo is still very focused on language learning,” Jameson said. “We’re really excited about the opportunities that math and music create, though. But we’re still in their early days.”

The company hopes the music lessons will attract people who aren’t already using the app, the PBT reports.

