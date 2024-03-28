Duquesne house fire under investigation

Fire broke out in a Duquesne house early Thursday morning.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Wool Street.

Duquense Fire Chief Frank Cobb said when crews arrived, there was heavy smoke coming from the third floor. Firefighters acted quickly and were able to stop the flames from spreading to the house next door.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation.

