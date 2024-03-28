Local

Duquesne house fire under investigation

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

House fire A fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Wool Street in Duquesne.

Duquense Fire Chief Frank Cobb said when crews arrived, there was heavy smoke coming from the third floor. Firefighters acted quickly and were able to stop the flames from spreading to the house next door.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation.

