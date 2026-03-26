Duquesne Light, Catholic Charities help families still recovering from storm damage

PITTSBURGH — Duquesne Light Company and Catholic Charities teamed up to help families still recovering from powerful storms.

We have seen how powerful spring storms can be, with downed power lines and trees leaving hundreds of people without power for days.

On Wednesday, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Pittsburgh and DLC met with families to help anyone still recovering from those storms.

Visitors received gift cards, food, hygiene products, and diapers.

“A quick turnaround, the storms were only a week and a half or so ago, gotten things together that we had on hand and we could offer quickly,” said Angie Zambito Hill with Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Pittsburgh.

Duquesne Light Company connected people with its programs that can help when storms like these hit. They also shared tips on how to lower energy bills.

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