Duquesne Light Company issues letter previewing actions taken after unprecedented April storm

Months after an unprecedented storm led to long-lasting power outages for hundreds of thousands of people in Allegheny County, Duquesne Light Company is releasing details of its storm response.

DLC says after the devastating April 29 storm, the company started collecting data and external feedback, starting the process of undertaking a “rigorous after-action review.” Company officials met with employees, affected customers, peer utility organizations, vendors, elected officials and more.

“This storm was like nothing our company has ever experienced, and we are using it as a catalyst to improve our performance in many facets of our operations," DLC Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Kristy Stone said.

Now, the company is starting to release information that came out of this review, beginning with a letter detailing actions already taken and further plans. The letter is available online and was sent directly to thousands of customers.

Some of the topics discussed in the letter include the estimated time of restoration strategy, customer messaging and training, and operations.

According to the letter, some of the changes made allows DLC to serve more customers at the same time during major storms, given crews technology that speeds up assessment and restoration, created new procedures to better manage localized damage in specific communities and plans to implement a new after-outage survey.

DLC’s full report will be revealed on Wednesday during a meeting with the Allegheny County Special Committee on Emergency Preparedness and After-Action Review. This meeting was set for late August, but was rescheduled two hours before the meeting was set to start.

