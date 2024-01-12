Duquesne Light Company preparing for strong winds, cold temperatures this weekend

PITTSBURGH — Duquesne Light Company is preparing for another round of high winds and cold temperatures this weekend.

According to DLC, high winds are expected to start Friday night and last throughout the day Saturday.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the Pittsburgh area, with wind gusts possibly reaching up to 45 miles per hour.

There’s also a minimum wind chill of nearly 16 degrees on Saturday, Jan. 13, and around 6 degrees on Sunday, Jan. 14.

Strong winds could damage electrical equipment and result in potential power outages, DLC said.

The electric company said they’re increasing staffing to ensure that any outages are responded to safely and as quickly as possible. Because of potentially hazardous conditions, some response times may be delayed during the weather event.

DLC put out a reminder for customers to:

Call 911 for any emergency medical issues that could be impacted by an outage.

Avoid downed power lines and give ample space to lineworkers.

Avoid walking under or around trees that have a visible leaning trunk or dangling limbs.

Review DLC’s storm plan on what to do before, during and after an outage, including:

Checking emergency supply kits to ensure that essential items (batteries, battery-powered radio, medication, flashlights, water, blankets, etc.) are within reach.



Charging all important electronic devices such as cell phones.



Checking medications that require refrigeration and may be affected by a prolonged outage.



Having an alternate source of heating available (along with extra fuel), including wood for wood-burning stoves and fireplaces.

If you experience a power outage, report it through duquesnelight.com. Those without internet access can call 412-393-7000.

